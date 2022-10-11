Sono Motors Goes to New York and Other U.S. Cities, Wonders About Selling the Sion There

Sono Motors first landed the Sion at NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on October 11. On October 12, it will be on 1 Noble Street, Brooklyn, still in the Big Apple. After that, it will travel to Boston, Detroit, San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Showing up in three Californian cities suggests it would be Sono Motors’ preferred American state to start its career.Being sunny is just part of the appeal: California is also the most significant U.S. car market and one that has always stimulated zero-emission vehicles. A less conservative consumer profile could also help a European hatchback succeed there. Apart from the Volkswagen Golf, we are not aware of many other hatchbacks that did well among American buyers.Laurin Hahn, co-founder and CEO of Sono Motors, said: “The U.S. continues to be an exciting market for us.” Apart from exposing the Sion in all these cities, Sono Motors is also “actively evaluating American partnership opportunities while expanding our portfolio of integrated solar solutions for fleet operators.”Being one of the only solar vehicles in development in the world today besides the Aptera and the Lightyear 0, the Sono Sion may have an appeal no other vehicle could offer, regardless of its body type. The Lightyear 0 is extremely expensive, and the Aptera carries only two people, which may make the Sono Sion the right choice for families.If you are not sure it will be sold in the U.S. and want at least to take a glimpse at it without having to visit Europe, try to see the solar hatchback on its American tour. Check the addresses and dates of all exposition events in the press release below.