VW Golf R Grows Whiskers, Does That Mean It's Better at Hunting Hot Hatchbacks?

More on this:

1 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Coming to North America Priced From $44,940

2 2022 VW Golf R 20 Years Edition Launched in Germany, Costs More Than a New BMW 5 Series

3 Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years: Most Powerful Golf Ever Will Make Your Neighbors Hate You

4 2022 VW Golf R Gets $2,500 Cat-Back Exhaust, Owner Asks If It's Worth It

5 800+ HP Dodge Demon Loses Drag Race Against Tuned 414-HP Volkswagen Golf R