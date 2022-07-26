Sono Motors Releases Final Specifications for the Sion SEV – It Will Cost €25,126

That’s more than double the proposed price back in 2016. The Sono Sion may also arrive later than the Lightyear 0 or the Aptera, but it has a good sales argument: it will be the first solar car for the masses, which is still valid despite the price increase.That has only two explanations: either Sono Motors founders had no idea how much it would cost to sell this vehicle at a profit, or the plans changed so much in these six years that the solar hatchback naturally got more expensive.
Although the price is much steeper than previously thought, it seems fair for an electric car with 54 kWh and a length of 4.47 meters (176 inches). That makes the Sion as big as a Peugeot 3008 or a BMW 330i. It seems that the production version is bigger than the first prototype the company presented.
Apart from seating five people comfortably with its generous wheelbase of 2.83 m (111.4 in), the Sion can also carry 650 liters (23 cubic feet) of cargo. Being a tall (1.66 m, or 65.4 in) and broad (1.83 m, or 72.1 in) vehicle also helps the SIon offer more room.
WLTP cycle. That’s not much, but it suggests that Sono preferred to sell a lighter vehicle than a heavier, more expensive, and less efficient one. That can be solved with fast charging, something that LFP cells stand better than ternary cells. Sion’s top charging speed is 75 kW with DC fast chargers and 11 kW with AC chargers. You’d better make shorter trips with it. Bidirectional charging allows the Sion to power other electric cars or store electricity from solar panels in a house, powering it at night so its owners can save on energy bills.
The Sono Sion was not conceived to be a sports car. It goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 kph (87 mph). The solar car is front-wheel drive (FWD), which will also make some people see it as a mere people mover. The customers willing to buy it will say that is precisely the point, adding just that they want to do that while saving resources and energy.
Apart from the Sion, Sono Motors is also starting to sell a Solar Bus Kit to help save fuel by powering auxiliary systems with solar energy. That is another way for the company to make money and prepare for new solar vehicles like the Sion. If everything goes according to plan, we should see what Sono has to offer one year from now.
