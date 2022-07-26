Sono Motors Releases Final Specifications for the Sion SEV – It Will Cost €25,126

Sono Motors must have been one of the first companies to promise to sell a solar car. It was founded in 2016 and presented its idea in the same year in an Indiegogo campaign. The car would cost €12,000 ($12,262 at the current exchange rate) or €16,000 ($16,349) if people wanted more range. That led many to think the company would never make it. Well, it apparently did, presenting the production version of the Sion on July 25. It will cost €25,126 ($25,674).