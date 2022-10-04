Aptera Will Get Its Automotive-Grade Curved Solar Cells From Maxeon Solar Technologies

As Aptera gets closer to mass-producing its solar trike, it is now disclosing who are its main partners. Elaphe, for example, will make the in-wheel motors that will move the world’s most aerodynamic electric vehicle. The company now disclosed that the unique solar cells that will turn the Aptera into a solar-powered EV come from Maxeon Solar Technologies.
The photovoltaic cells for the Aptera need to be special for more than one reason. First of all, they require automotive grade because vehicles endure much harsher conditions than a panel installed on a roof. They may be damaged by movement, vibration, rocks thrown in the air by tires, hail, extreme temperature variations, and much more.
For them to fit the Aptera body, they also needed to be curved. That is usually an issue, making solar rays hit the cells in a less efficient way. Thanks to the joint development efforts from Aptera and Maxeon, it seems the solar panels for the electric trike passed both requirements. Aptera even appears to have developed weird sunglasses in the process that all its engineers in the video below use. It may eventually become Aptera merchandise at the company’s shop.
With these Maxeon solar cells, the electric trike will get up to 40 miles of range every day just from being exposed to the sun. That should be more than enough for the Aptera never to need charging on a power outlet for daily transportation needs. The company is yet to disclose how fast the vehicle will charge for those owners willing to travel with it if that is necessary. Aptera is probably counting on the size of its batteries for that not to be necessary.
With an energy consumption of 10 miles/kWh (16.1 km/kWh), even the trike with the smallest battery pack option (40 kWh) will be able to run 400 miles (644 kilometers) with a full charge. The 60-kWh unit delivers 600 mi (966 km) of range, and the 100-kWh battery pack can run 1,000 mi (1,609 km). Very few people willing to drive more than that on a single day should worry about fast charging.
