Aptera Gamma Solar Electric Three-Wheeler Prototype Unveiled in San Diego

The solar electric vehicle manufacturer Aptera debuted their Gamma prototype in their hometown San Diego at the Fully Charged Live event. It’s the official launch of the quirky automobile that claims to have a 1,000-mile range with a full charge (1,609 km!) and a 100 Wh/m performance.
The figures above are far beyond what other EV makers can best at the moment, and it’s a fair assumption to say the Aptera Gamma’s autonomy is more than double the competition’s average. The key to this hard-to-match performance is the brand’s non-mainstream design approach, with the low-drag profile, lightweight materials, and solar charging combined in one vehicle.
Since it draws its power from the sun, the Aptera is not as dependent on charging stations as other EVs. Its makers claim it doesn’t need plug-in refills for “most daily use” (safe to say it is somewhat exposed to the weather auspices and capricious habits).
The launch in San Diego (click play on the first video at the bottom) sets a milestone for electric mobility, raising the autonomy bar high in the sky (albeit it needs a crystal-clear and sunny sky to keep that level). The company’s proprietary Never Charge “is built into every vehicle and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles (17,700 km) per year in most regions.”
The numbers above are sunshine and traffic determined, as the weather in San Diego may be far friendlier towards solar electric vehicles (sEVS) than in higher-latitude locations. Still, it’s an essential step towards bringing automotive CO2 emissions down, with some 40 miles (65 km) of solar range per day.
The Aptera will kick off sEV production in 2023 at the enterprise’s new 80,000 (7,500 square meters) square-foot facility in California. With upwards of 32,000 reservations for the car – 10,000 of those in the last four months – it is no surprise that the solar beam-powered automobile is accelerating towards the mass production stage.
The fast and aerodynamic Aptera is aiming big with its three-wheeled - optional all-wheel-drive - two-seater. Starting at $29.5K, the prices for one such eccentric machine may go as high as double the base quotes, depending on battery and solar panel capacity and drivetrain. A $100 fee is mandatory if you wish to reserve your Aptera today.
The company has been evoking the car’s performances on repeated occasions this year – they even staged a drag race against a Tesla Model 3 and an Audi R8 (watch the results in the second video below).
Since it draws its power from the sun, the Aptera is not as dependent on charging stations as other EVs. Its makers claim it doesn’t need plug-in refills for “most daily use” (safe to say it is somewhat exposed to the weather auspices and capricious habits).
The launch in San Diego (click play on the first video at the bottom) sets a milestone for electric mobility, raising the autonomy bar high in the sky (albeit it needs a crystal-clear and sunny sky to keep that level). The company’s proprietary Never Charge “is built into every vehicle and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles (17,700 km) per year in most regions.”
The numbers above are sunshine and traffic determined, as the weather in San Diego may be far friendlier towards solar electric vehicles (sEVS) than in higher-latitude locations. Still, it’s an essential step towards bringing automotive CO2 emissions down, with some 40 miles (65 km) of solar range per day.
The Aptera will kick off sEV production in 2023 at the enterprise’s new 80,000 (7,500 square meters) square-foot facility in California. With upwards of 32,000 reservations for the car – 10,000 of those in the last four months – it is no surprise that the solar beam-powered automobile is accelerating towards the mass production stage.
The fast and aerodynamic Aptera is aiming big with its three-wheeled - optional all-wheel-drive - two-seater. Starting at $29.5K, the prices for one such eccentric machine may go as high as double the base quotes, depending on battery and solar panel capacity and drivetrain. A $100 fee is mandatory if you wish to reserve your Aptera today.
The company has been evoking the car’s performances on repeated occasions this year – they even staged a drag race against a Tesla Model 3 and an Audi R8 (watch the results in the second video below).