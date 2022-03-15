Sono Motors Enters a New Production Phase for Its Sion SEV, Is Building a Test Fleet

There have been a lot of delays when it comes to Sono Motors’ Sion SEV (Solar Electric Vehicle). We heard about the first prototype for it in 2018 but even though the car was due to be launched in 2019, plans have kept on changing. Now the German automaker is getting closer to that long-awaited moment by building a fleet of series-validation vehicles.
Sono Motors is ambitiously working on speeding things up and has just announced that in the following months, it will focus on testing, validation, and certification of its Sion. The validation cars will be put to the test in extreme conditions, both in Europe and the U.S., on tracks and public roads as well. These tests will be important for further optimizing their solar technology and refining driving dynamics.
The company is currently building 37 series-validation vehicles that correspond to the planned final design and use series components. This fleet of validation cars will consist of 16 complete cars and 21 test structures. Some of them will go on a Europe-wide test-drive tour, as explained by the car manufacturer.
Sono Motors will be assisted in the production of these series-validation vehicles by Automotive Body Solutions and Bertrandt, with the former (which is an expert in integrated body construction solutions) being responsible for the production of the aluminum space frame. The latter (which specializes in integrated vehicle development) will handle the assembly of the test fleet in Munich, Germany.
The public debut for the SEV’s final design is scheduled for this summer, while the series production of the Sion is planned for 2023.
With 248 solar cells integrated into its body and a 54 kWh battery, the Sion boasts a range of up to 305 km (190 miles), being able to charge itself through the power of the sun. The car can also serve as a sustainable power plant for your home, thanks to Sono’s bidirectional wallbox. Pre-orders for the Sion are open to anyone interested, with the SEV being priced at €28,500 (approximately $31,300).
The company is currently building 37 series-validation vehicles that correspond to the planned final design and use series components. This fleet of validation cars will consist of 16 complete cars and 21 test structures. Some of them will go on a Europe-wide test-drive tour, as explained by the car manufacturer.
Sono Motors will be assisted in the production of these series-validation vehicles by Automotive Body Solutions and Bertrandt, with the former (which is an expert in integrated body construction solutions) being responsible for the production of the aluminum space frame. The latter (which specializes in integrated vehicle development) will handle the assembly of the test fleet in Munich, Germany.
The public debut for the SEV’s final design is scheduled for this summer, while the series production of the Sion is planned for 2023.
With 248 solar cells integrated into its body and a 54 kWh battery, the Sion boasts a range of up to 305 km (190 miles), being able to charge itself through the power of the sun. The car can also serve as a sustainable power plant for your home, thanks to Sono’s bidirectional wallbox. Pre-orders for the Sion are open to anyone interested, with the SEV being priced at €28,500 (approximately $31,300).