Android Auto Still Has a Personal Vendetta Against New-Generation Phones

Android Auto should theoretically run like a charm on high-end smartphones, especially when they are new-generation models. But right now, things are completely the opposite.
The app is hitting all kinds of problems on the latest flagships, including here Google’s very own Pixel 7 lineup and even the foldable models from Samsung.
While Google has already resolved some of the problems encountered on the Pixel 7 (or at least, that’s what the company says, as users claim otherwise), a glitch that was reported not a long time ago is still wreaking havoc among buyers of foldable phones.
Android Auto isn’t working on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and, as it turns out, on the Flip 4 as well), despite a fix that was apparently shipped several weeks ago. Google originally said it would take a while for the patch to land on all devices, but given it’s almost mid-November, it’s pretty clear that the fix doesn’t bring things back to normal for everybody.
Unfortunately, it’s not exactly clear if Google is still investigating the problem considering it has already released a fix, but users continue to complain about Android Auto problems with Samsung’s latest foldable models.
“I just changed to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. I cannot get my car to recognize the app at all. It worked fine yesterday with the Fold3,” someone said in a recent post.
“This is still not working: the Galaxy Z Flip4 keeps failing to connect or disconnect. I've cleared the cache and data of Play Service, Android Auto and Google Assistant and nothing works. I use an official Samsung USB-A to USB-C cable and it does not work,” someone else says.
Some say the way they got Android Auto up and running involved enabling USB debugging in the developer settings and then switching the automatic start of Android Auto to always. Of course, not everybody sees the same result, but this fix could be worth a try, given no other solution exists right now.
