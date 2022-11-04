Major Android Auto Fix Is Actually a Major Fiasco

There are plenty of fixes that Android Auto users are currently waiting for, and in the last few weeks, Google has been working around the clock on shipping as many as possible.
One of the most recent concerns an issue encountered by Google Pixel owners, as buyers of the latest-generation model complained that Android Auto was completely broken on their smartphones.
The issue was reported last month, and it was acknowledged by Google pretty fast. Users said that launching Android Auto was no longer possible on a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, while others claimed the app does launch but disconnects after a few seconds.
Google shipped a fix a few days ago, but according to the same users who originally encountered the bug, the update doesn’t produce any sort of improvement.
Posts on this Google support forum thread indicate that Google’s fix needs a fix as well, as Android Auto still isn’t working properly on a Pixel 7.
On the other hand, it looks like the most recent version of Android Auto does address the glitch in some way or another. At least for some users, that is, so if you want to try your luck, just head over to this page and download the latest beta build of Android Auto.
For the time being, it’s still not clear if Google is working on any other fix for Android Auto on the Google Pixel 7, but without a doubt, the company should at least look into the matter and try to figure out if the update it released indeed fixes the connection problems or other patches are still required.
Users still struggling with the errors have nothing else to try than the aforementioned update to the latest Android Auto beta build, as it seems that all the other generic workarounds are nothing but a waste of time.
