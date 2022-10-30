Android Auto 8.4 Now Available for All Users, Here’s How to Get It Without Waiting

Google has recently released a new version of Android Auto, and at first glance, it looks like there is both good news and bad news for users this time.
But before anything else, it’s important to know that Android Auto 8.4 is rolling out in stages, so not everybody is going to get it right now. Most likely, the update will show up on the Google Play Store for everyone in the coming weeks, but you can use the instructions in this article to download it today without waiting.
The good news about Android Auto 8.4 is that it seems to resolve the weather temperature icon bug for everybody. The temperature information in the status bar went missing a few weeks ago, and the previous update (Android Auto 8.3) brought it back for some users.
After the update to version 8.4, it looks like the feature is there once again for everyone – though, most likely, the issue has been corrected by Google with a server-side patch.
The bad news is that Coolwalk obviously isn’t there. Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto update, so if you hoped to see it as part of the next big app update, well, this isn’t the case. Not in version 8.4, at least, and nobody knows for sure when this highly anticipated UI overhaul is supposed to land.
If you want to download Android Auto 8.4 without waiting, all you need to do is to get the stand-alone APK installer and deploy it on your device.
To do this, just head over to this page and get the stable build for version 8.4. When the download comes to an end, tap the APK installer to begin the installation – you don’t need to remove the existing instance of Android Auto from your device. You may have to allow the installation of apps from third-party sources as well.
