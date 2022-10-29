Google Announces Big Fix for Android Auto

While many people think that getting a Google Pixel would guarantee a flawless experience on Android Auto, this isn’t always the case.
And the release of the new-generation Pixel not a long time ago is just living proof on this front, as many buyers of the smartphone ended up struggling with the experience behind the wheel.
This is because the Pixel 7 is hitting all kinds of problems with Android Auto, including a mysterious error that indicates the app isn’t compatible with the smartphone.
In some cases, the Pixel 7 fails to launch Android Auto, even if the app is already installed on the smartphone, while other users claim the app can’t be downloaded from the Google Play Store at all.
Without a doubt, this is a bug that could hardly be fixed without an official fix, pretty much because most generic workarounds involve reinstalling Android Auto in the first place. Clearing the cache and the data stored on the device didn’t produce any improvement for those users where the app failed to launch.
The whole thing has become rather widespread lately, and after so many users confirmed the glitch, Google started an investigation to figure out what happened.
A few hours ago, the search company revealed that the issue has been fixed, and everything is now working properly on a Google Pixel 7. In other words, users who want to download the app from the Google Play Store can do so without encountering the error message indicating Android Auto isn’t compatible with the device.
No update is required on the user side, as the fix has been implemented on the download server. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are being targeted by the patch, so Android Auto should now feel at home on a new-generation Pixel.
The most recent version of Android Auto is 8.4, with the rollout now underway through the Google Play Store.
