This Magnificent Looking 1951 Hudson Hornet Convertible Is Up for Grabs at No Reserve

Even though the Hudson Hornet was only built for seven years during the ‘50s, it was enough to cement its name in history as one of the most celebrated nameplates of that era. Not only did it impress with its newly designed “step-down” chassis but, overall, the Hudson brand also won more than sixty NASCAR titles during those years.
This ‘51 Hornet boasts the classic Twin H-Power inline-six 308-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) engine. It also boasts an automatic Hydra-Matic transmission. Back in its heyday, it could output 145 horsepower (147 ps) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. The two-barrel carburetor engine was so good, it was considered one of the very best the United States had to offer. Some people even call it “the forgotten six-cylinder muscle car.”
Keep in mind that it has been restored, and unless you put it on a dyno, you can’t rely on its original factory spec sheet for an accurate performance read. It does look like it was in good hands because, according to the auction’s description, the vehicle was brought to tip-top shape by a Hudson expert restoration service.
Other features this auctioned-off beauty includes are a Newport Gray with maroon leather interior, correct chrome and stainless trim, Kelsey-Hayes wire wheels with wide Whitewall tires, color-matched sun visor, a spotlight on the driver's side, correct leather-grain dashboard, black convertible top with maroon piping, and Bumper guards.
The model is part of the first generation of Hornets that were manufactured from 1950 until 1954. After the company went under AMC ownership, the redesigned Hornet lost the people’s interest around 1955-1957, and with time, it became history. Some attribute its disappearance to lacking a V8 under the hood, a popular engine that its competitors didn’t lack.
The brand obviously doesn’t exist today, but some remnants of its status and elegance are still embodied here and there, like in the Cars animated movie, where Paul Newman voices the Hornet.
