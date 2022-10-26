Google Announces Fix for a Major Android Auto Navigation Problem

One of the best things about Android Auto is the support for voice commands, and in so many ways, such a feature perfectly makes sense.
With voice commands, drivers no longer need to look at the screen, and given Android Auto is supposed to reduce the distraction behind the wheel, this is something that fits its purpose like a glove.
However, there are moments when the voice commands are simply broken down, and this is precisely what some users discovered earlier this year during the summer.
The command used to launch navigation on Android Auto no longer worked, as the app recognized the message but failed to load Google Maps. The bug occurred on a wide variety of Android phones and in several cars, so all signs indicated it was a software glitch related to the voice command support in Android Auto.
After an investigation that took several months to complete, Google has finally managed to figure out what happens. As a result, the company came up with a fix earlier this month, explaining that users need to update to the latest version of the Google app to get it.
The Google app is the one powering Google Assistant on both the mobile device and Android Auto, so all changes that are related to this feature are introduced with direct updates.
“We are happy to report that the Assistant team has applied a fix. Please update your Google app to the latest version (version 13.36), which should solve the problem,” a Google Community Specialist said not a long time ago.
So there you go, if Google Assistant isn’t working properly on your device and it fails to launch Google Maps when Android Auto is running on the car’s screen, just make sure you are on the latest version of the Google app. The update should already be live for all users on the Google Play Store.
