Recent Android Auto Update Is Bad News for an Essential Feature

It’s not a secret that installing Android Auto updates is very often a risky game, as in addition to the improvements that new versions typically come with, they could also introduce new glitches that take a really long time to fix.
A problem that seems to become more and more widespread is just the living proof in this regard.
Users have discovered that after a recent Android Auto update, making phone calls when the app is running on the screen in their cars is no longer possible with Google Assistant.
Everything works properly when Android Auto isn’t running, but otherwise, whenever the assistant is requested to make a phone call, it stops dialing for absolutely no reason.
All reports indicate a similar behavior, with Google Assistant apparently correctly recognizing the contact and then starting dialing. However, before the call connects, the assistant returns to the last screen all of a sudden.
Manually making a phone call seems to be the only workaround, but of course, this is a big no-no when the vehicle is in motion.
Users claim they’ve tried everything to fix Google Assistant, including clearing the cache and even reinstalling Bluetooth devices. However, nothing seems to be doing the trick right now, as this behavior persists no matter what.
Google is yet to acknowledge the bug, but worth knowing is the issue may not be directly related to Android Auto but rather caused by a recent Google app update. Of course, this is just a guess on our side, as nobody knows for sure who the culprit for this problem really is, but given Google Assistant is the one malfunctioning, this scenario is worth investigating as well.
In the meantime, it looks like Android Auto 7.8, which is currently available as part of the beta program, doesn’t bring any improvement on this front, so most likely, users will have to wait a little bit longer for a fix.
