iPad Mini Hack Makes CarPlay and Android Auto Feel So Yesterday

While the popularity of Android Auto and CarPlay is going through the roof these days, pretty much because everybody has a phone in their pocket, there are many ways to get a fully featured experience in the car.
In other words, if you want to get rid of the app restrictions and obtain access to the entire store, you can totally do this in several ways.
One of the most common is the installation of a tablet on the dashboard. It’s not necessarily the most convenient approach since the device sometimes gets in the way, and the tablet holders out there are often bulky, but a larger screen with the full operating system is way better than the very restricted experience on Android Auto and CarPlay.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube comes with a different hack. What he does is create custom dash mods that integrate a tablet right into the original panel fitted from the factory.
In other words, he uses a dedicated tablet kit to install a larger screen in the dashboard of the car without making any unnecessary changes (and often retaining access to the original stereo). His latest work was aimed at a 2010 Nissan 370z, and it involves the installation of an iPad mini in the dash.
As you can see, the quality of the build is top-notch, and the panel looks like it was manufactured by Nissan itself. The iPad slides in and out whenever the driver needs to remove it, and it also comes with a dedicated connector for charging.
Needless to say, the main benefit of this upgrade isn’t only the larger screen but also the access to the entire app collection. Of course, this doesn’t mean you should watch Netflix while driving, because you absolutely shouldn’t, but if you want to fire up your favorite TV shows while waiting to pick up the kids from school, this certainly comes in handy.
One of the most common is the installation of a tablet on the dashboard. It’s not necessarily the most convenient approach since the device sometimes gets in the way, and the tablet holders out there are often bulky, but a larger screen with the full operating system is way better than the very restricted experience on Android Auto and CarPlay.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube comes with a different hack. What he does is create custom dash mods that integrate a tablet right into the original panel fitted from the factory.
In other words, he uses a dedicated tablet kit to install a larger screen in the dashboard of the car without making any unnecessary changes (and often retaining access to the original stereo). His latest work was aimed at a 2010 Nissan 370z, and it involves the installation of an iPad mini in the dash.
As you can see, the quality of the build is top-notch, and the panel looks like it was manufactured by Nissan itself. The iPad slides in and out whenever the driver needs to remove it, and it also comes with a dedicated connector for charging.
Needless to say, the main benefit of this upgrade isn’t only the larger screen but also the access to the entire app collection. Of course, this doesn’t mean you should watch Netflix while driving, because you absolutely shouldn’t, but if you want to fire up your favorite TV shows while waiting to pick up the kids from school, this certainly comes in handy.