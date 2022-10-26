Major Android Auto Fix Now Available for All Users And Here’s How to Get It

Long-time Android Auto users certainly know that something that works just fine right now can be broken down a minute later, all without any change on their side.
This is because the smallest update in Android Auto or one of the related apps can wreak havoc within the app, and this is precisely what happened not a long time ago in the case of some users.
Posts on Google’s support board revealed that outgoing calls from Android Auto no longer worked with a voice command. Google Assistant was still able to recognize the command, the name of the contact and their number, but the actual call never connected.
Disconnecting the phone from the head unit and using a voice command for the whole thing worked just fine, and this proved the problem somehow affected Android Auto.
Since the glitch was first reported during the summer, quite a lot of people confirmed the same behavior in their cars, explaining that downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto – which is typically a fix whenever broken updates are released – didn’t make any difference.
But given the problem was related to Google Assistant, the culprit this time was the Google app, which is powering the voice commands both on the phone and on Android Auto.
And fortunately, the Mountain View-based search giant has managed to discover what happened, with a fix finally available for all users.
If you want to get the update right now, you need to update the Google app to version 13.36 or higher. The rollout has already started through the Google Play Store, so make sure the app is fully up-to-date. As an alternative, you can just go to this page and download the stand-alone APK installer which allows you to update to the latest version manually – keep in mind that special permissions would be required for the process.
Posts on Google’s support board revealed that outgoing calls from Android Auto no longer worked with a voice command. Google Assistant was still able to recognize the command, the name of the contact and their number, but the actual call never connected.
Disconnecting the phone from the head unit and using a voice command for the whole thing worked just fine, and this proved the problem somehow affected Android Auto.
Since the glitch was first reported during the summer, quite a lot of people confirmed the same behavior in their cars, explaining that downgrading to an earlier version of Android Auto – which is typically a fix whenever broken updates are released – didn’t make any difference.
But given the problem was related to Google Assistant, the culprit this time was the Google app, which is powering the voice commands both on the phone and on Android Auto.
And fortunately, the Mountain View-based search giant has managed to discover what happened, with a fix finally available for all users.
If you want to get the update right now, you need to update the Google app to version 13.36 or higher. The rollout has already started through the Google Play Store, so make sure the app is fully up-to-date. As an alternative, you can just go to this page and download the stand-alone APK installer which allows you to update to the latest version manually – keep in mind that special permissions would be required for the process.