Don’t Update Android Auto If You Use Waze While Driving

Waze is currently one of the most popular navigation apps on pretty much every platform out there, including here not only Android and iOS but also Android Auto and CarPlay.
As a result, every little glitch that hits the app could eventually impact millions of users, and this is why it’s so important for the Google-owned company to pay particular attention to the reliability and stability of each update.
But a recent glitch that Android users are once again struggling with isn’t necessarily the fault of Waze. This is because the latest Android Auto update seems to be causing it, and right now, the only way to prevent the whole thing from happening is to avoid installing this new version.
Earlier this year, some users complained that Waze stopped working on Android Auto, with the application only showing a black screen whenever it was launched. The glitch was fixed when Android Auto was downgraded to an earlier release – this alone seems to suggest that Android Auto was the one to blame from the very beginning.
But most recently, users who installed the latest version of Android Auto have started struggling with the same problem as well. The black screen error is back, and no other generic workaround seems to be fixing it right now.
Unfortunately, while blocking the update of Android Auto could be a solution, it can’t be used by all users out there. This is because some users are forced to update given they’re running an old version, so eventually, they end up no longer being able to run Waze.
At this point, Google is yet to acknowledge the struggles, but it’s probably just a matter of time until the company starts an investigation given this is a Google app running on top of another Google app. For now, however, if you can delay the update to the latest Android Auto update, you should probably do it until a fix is live.
