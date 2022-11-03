Android Auto Gets a Critical Fix And Here’s What Users Need to Do

Coolwalk is nowhere to be seen, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that Android Auto isn’t getting other improvements.
Parent company Google continues the work on polishing the experience with the app, and this week it announced that Android Auto is getting another critical fix.
This time, the focus has been on a glitch that caused lots of headaches on Android Auto, with users complaining of a “Looking for Android Auto” notification that remained on the screen no matter what.
Oddly enough, the message showed up when Android Auto wasn’t running, and some users discovered that disconnecting their Bluetooth smartwatches sometimes made it go away. This was clearly a Bluetooth-related glitch, but occasionally, the whole thing turned into a real nightmare, with over 1,500 notifications displayed on the mobile device.
Google, however, announced a fix one week ago, and now the company comes back to provide more information about what users need to do in order to get it as fast as possible.
First and foremost, worth knowing is that this patch is available only for Google Pixel devices – the bug occurred mostly on Google’s own smartphones, so this isn’t necessarily surprising.
The company says that it managed to figure out what’s wrong, and as a result, the fix was included in the monthly update shipped to Google Pixel phones. In other words, once you install the October update on your smartphone, the Android Auto fix should also be included.
However, that’s not all. Google says users should also unpair all Bluetooth devices and then pair them again with the Pixel smartphone. This obviously isn’t the most convenient workaround, but at this point, it looks like resetting Bluetooth settings is pretty much the only way to go anyway.
The October update is already live for most Pixel phones, with the rollout to continue in the coming days to both old and new models.
