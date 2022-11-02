Google Starts Forcing Android Auto Users to Update And Here’s Why This Is Awful News

Google has recently started forcing Android Auto users to install the latest versions, with a notification that shows up on the screen making it impossible to run the app unless the update is started.
While no announcement was released on this front, Google enforcing Android Auto updates pretty much makes sense, as such a move would allow the company to drop the support for older versions. In other words, it would be able to focus entirely on the latest features and pave the way for the introduction of new ones, such as the Coolwalk overhaul.
But at the same time, a notification blocking access to Android Auto unless the update is started is bad news for two big reasons.
First and foremost, it’s not a secret that new Android Auto versions sometimes come with bugs and performance issues that are often resolved with a downgrade to an earlier release. This means users go back to an older version of Android Auto and stick with it because of reliability reasons, not necessarily because they don’t want to keep the app up-to-date.
As a result of this new approach, some users out there might end up struggling with bugs on Android Auto, simply because they’re given no other option than to install a version of the app that’s been giving them headaches behind the wheel.
And second of all, a forced update means the end of the road for some Android Auto users. Google updated the Android Auto system requirements earlier this year, so right now, you’re going to need at least Android 8.0 to be able to install the app.
Older devices running an earlier release of the operating system would therefore be left behind, as the update to a newer version of Android Auto wouldn’t be possible because of the Android build powering the mobile phone.
It’s being reported that the update is enforced on users running Android Auto versions 7.0 through 7.7.
