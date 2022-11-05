Android Auto 8.5 Now Available And This Little Trick Lets You Download It Right Now

The work on Android Auto continues, but needless to say, the update that everybody is waiting for is still nowhere to be seen. While Coolwalk was supposed to be here in the summer, Google clearly needs more time to prepare it for prime time.
This means users out there aren’t necessarily excited with new Android Auto updates unless Coolwalk is included, even though, at least in theory, these new versions should come with important fixes and performance improvements.
This is likely the case with the most recent Android Auto beta build that has been shipped by Google to testers only a few hours ago.
Android Auto 8.5 beta is therefore available for download right now, but given it’s a testing build, it’s not available on the Play Store unless you are part of the beta program.
On the other hand, you can still try out Android Auto 8.5 beta right now, even if you’re not a registered tester.
All you need to do is to go to this page and get the stand-alone APK installer for Android Auto 8.5 beta. The APK file is essentially an installer similar to MSI files on Windows devices, letting you manually install apps without relying on an app store.
Depending on the configuration of the device, you may have to allow the installation of apps from sources other than the Google Play Store, so make sure you pay attention to the permission prompts that show up during the process. You don’t have to remove Android Auto from the device prior to manually deploying the 8.5 beta.
For the time being, it’s hard to tell if this new version comes with any noticeable change, but no, Coolwalk isn’t in there. This highly anticipated update will be enabled by Google with a server-side switch when the company believes it’s ready for prime time.
This is likely the case with the most recent Android Auto beta build that has been shipped by Google to testers only a few hours ago.
Android Auto 8.5 beta is therefore available for download right now, but given it’s a testing build, it’s not available on the Play Store unless you are part of the beta program.
On the other hand, you can still try out Android Auto 8.5 beta right now, even if you’re not a registered tester.
All you need to do is to go to this page and get the stand-alone APK installer for Android Auto 8.5 beta. The APK file is essentially an installer similar to MSI files on Windows devices, letting you manually install apps without relying on an app store.
Depending on the configuration of the device, you may have to allow the installation of apps from sources other than the Google Play Store, so make sure you pay attention to the permission prompts that show up during the process. You don’t have to remove Android Auto from the device prior to manually deploying the 8.5 beta.
For the time being, it’s hard to tell if this new version comes with any noticeable change, but no, Coolwalk isn’t in there. This highly anticipated update will be enabled by Google with a server-side switch when the company believes it’s ready for prime time.