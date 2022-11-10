Android Auto Update Blamed for Horror Experience Behind the Wheel

It’s not a secret that Android Auto isn’t necessarily the most stable and reliable app, but the behavior that some users are struggling with these days turns it into one frustrating experience that many people would rather avoid.
A recent update for Android Auto is believed to be the one causing random disconnects right in the middle of the drive, with users, therefore, left without navigation, music apps, and phone calls in the worst possible moments.
While it’s not exactly clear why this is happening, some say they end up with a black screen on the head units inside the cabin. Others are provided with an error pointing to a connection problem encountered by Android Auto.
One thing is certain though: none of the typical workarounds, and these include everything from clearing the cache to downgrading Android Auto to an earlier release, seem to be bringing things back to normal.
What sometimes improves the stability of the app is a phone reboot. But even so, Android Auto is repaired for a very limited time, as the random disconnects are back after only a few hours, users explained in this thread on Google’s support forums.
Google has already asked for more information and phone logs a few weeks ago, but no further update has been provided since then, so it’s not clear if the bug is being investigated or not. What we do know is that everybody hitting the bug needs Google to come up with a fix as soon as possible, as using Android Auto doesn’t make much sense right now given the app can crash pretty much at any time.
It remains to be seen when a full patch could finally land, but if you happen to come across a fix that brings things back to normal, just make sure you let us know, so we can update the article and help everybody else struggling with this horror experience behind the wheel.
