Audi and Redwood Will Help You Step Up Your Recycling Game With a New Dealership Program

Audi makes yet another step towards sustainability. After having recently announced its education and events work with Rotary Club, Redwood Materials is stepping up its recycling game through its Consumer Recycling Program, and, along with the German carmaker, will help you do the same.
Redwood is already recycling end-of-life batteries from Volkswagen and Audi EVs in America, but that’s far from enough. And that’s because less than 5% of lithium-ion battery-containing devices get recycled, whether that’s from mobile phones, laptops, or electric vehicles.
Now, not all lithium-ion batteries are the same, but they’re mostly made up of similar minerals, such as cobalt, copper, lithium, and nickel (which can be recycled almost ad-infinitum).
As more EVs and electronic devices enter the market, manufacturers' need for new batteries is skyrocketing. And even though they cannot get all the required materials through recycling, old batteries can help manufacturers source part of these rare materials without having to mine for them (which is both difficult and expensive).
Plus, metal atoms don’t degrade, and recycled materials from the Nevada-based company were even put to the test by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, which validated the company’s products.
Ultimately, old batteries get a new life and help the environment along the way. But how exactly will Redwood and Audi help? Well, Audi dealerships across the U.S. will be equipped with Redwood recycling bins in the following weeks, which will make it easy for anybody who wants to recycle their old electronic devices and batteries to do so.
These old products will end up back at Redwood and get broken down, recycled, and start a new life as new batteries, making EV production more sustainable.
According to Redwood Materials, this is the “first time an automaker has partnered with Redwood to support the collection of household lithium-ion batteries alongside larger EV battery recycling efforts.”
So if you have old devices lying around and you don’t know where you can get them recycled, some Audi dealerships in the U.S. might be the answer, although, at the moment, there’s no word on the exact locations which will provide that possibility.
