Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron Get Top Safety Pick+ Awards From the IIHS

Founded in 1959, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is funded by auto insurance companies. The latest cars tested by the nonprofit organization are the Q4 e-tron and its coupe-styled counterpart, with both electric SUVs earning the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award for their safety.
For a vehicle to earn the most desirable award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, all six crashworthiness tests have to be passed with flying colors. These are the driver-side and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, and restraints tests, with both variants of the Q4 e-tron deemed “good” across the board.
The next evaluation concerns headlight performance. Unfortunately for owners and prospective customers, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron could’ve done better in this regard. The LED projectors of the Prestige trim level received maximum points, but the LED reflectors of the Premium and Premium Plus were deemed “acceptable” due to inadequate visibility in certain driving scenarios. On the upside, that’s not as big of an issue as to hinder the overall rating of the Q4 e-tron and its cooler sibling.
Last but not least, both models were tested for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. The all-electric utilities twinned with the Volkswagen ID.4 received the range-topping “superior” rating in the V2V test and the mid-tier “advanced” rating in the V2P test.
It should be mentioned that five of six crashworthiness ratings are based on the ratings the IIHS awarded to the Volkswagen ID.4 rather than the Q4 e-tron, with the IIHS explaining this carryover by means of structural similarities between these MEB-based electric crossover utility vehicles.
For the 2023 model year, the most affordable Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are priced at $48,800 and $56,800 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit for electric vehicles, whereas the ID.4 is $37,495.
