Poland is a realm where tuners summon the dark forces of the hydrocarbon-eating, piston-yielding horse-powered warlords. The European tuners then trap them under the hood of an otherwise common-looking automobile. One such work is the MTM Poland-prepared 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant, which fell under the spell of the Stage 2 upgrade.As a side effect, the car wears veils of gold-lined mated dark grey outfit of the god of speed loyal ninja servants. The mighty V8 mild hybrid now generously unleashes 782 lb-ft (1060 Nm) from the twin-turbocharged four-liter dungeons. With savage mercilessness, the 809 hp (820 ps) whiplashing sends the Audi galloping towards the 205 mph (330 kph) eye-blooding horizons.The engine went through the full upgrading judgment of itsand called the Transmission Control Unit to testify for its rights. As a result, the factory-imposed speed limiter (155 mph/250 kph) was dethroned and quickly disposed of because the engine called for a more libertarian regime.With replaced air and turbo intakes, a sports air filter, an enlarged intake manifold, and massive tweaking of the electronics, the car is ready to scare Halloween back to the world of the undead. (Spoiler alert: all modifications are backed by a tuner warranty that entirely replaces the Audi quality assurance).The unpolished Polish-tuned RS 6 is putting the hammer down on the tarmac with the 22-inch gold sprayed alloy wheels with performance specs. 0-to-62 mph (0-100 kph) is quite fast, in 2.9 seconds, and doubling that speed takes 9.1 seconds (0-124 mph/200 kph).This Audi might not get invited to many regular four-ringed, four-wheeled trick-or-treating parties, but it doesn’t need to show up to give everyone one hell of a scare. The sound of its growling engine, thundering through the modified exhausts, is enough to send the boogeyman and all of his companions cramming under the bed.