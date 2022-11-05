Audi Brings Premium Charging Stations in China, With Speeds of Up to 360kW

The Four Rings are adding super-fast charging stations to their premium e-mobility ecosystem in China, as part of the “Vorsprung 2030 China Strategy.” The strategy includes launching only all-electric vehicles starting in 2026, as the brand becomes a “sustainable, social, and technological leader by 2030,” with combustion engine production ending completely in 2033.
Bringing along speeds of up to 360kW, the new charging stations will meet the needs of all Audi e-tron models through 2025, with six of them already present in the Chinese market by the end of this year (one of which being the RS e-tron GT, the brand’s “technological spearhead”). Five more premium EVs tailored to the Chinese market will be offered by 2025.
The first batch of twenty charging units will be set up in major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, before the year ends. The German automaker will add more locations further down the road, based on population size and premium BEV ownership numbers.
“In the e-mobility era we must offer our customers more than just a premium product, we have to offer an entire premium ecosystem, with charging as the core,” said Audi China President Dr. Jürgen Unser.
The Audi charging infrastructure incorporates liquid-cooled terminals for better heat dissipation, producing a maximum voltage of 1,000V and a maximum current of 400A. EV owners can access it via the Audi App, which offers convenient search, reservation, and payment features.
Moreover, all charging locations will show up in Audi’s MMI navigation system; e-tron models will also integrate the charging locations into route planning, taking into account charging times and overall route time.
The automaker is also offering customers free smart charging wall boxes for home use. With speeds of up to 11kW, the Audi wall box supports the plug in and charge function, can be controlled remotely, and also be shared with other car owners via the Audi App.
