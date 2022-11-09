Mansory's Audi RS Q8 Has More Power Than Some Respected Supercars and Terrifying Looks

Mansory has proved multiple times that they know how to tune cars the right way, and one of their latest projects to have been shared on social media doesn’t scream kitschy through its pores at all.
It is an Audi RS Q8 with various upgrades inside and out, and under the hood, which seems worthy of sitting in the parking lots of some of the most exclusivist places on earth.
As we’ve become accustomed to over the years, Mansory doesn’t tend to give its builds new bumpers. The same goes for the German super crossover too, which retains the OEM ones, albeit with numerous add-ons. These comprise the attachments around the side air intakes, and apron with side blades up front. The vented hood also came from the tuning company.
At the rear, it has a six-fin diffuser, with a conceptual placement of the tailpipes that are part of the sports exhaust system. Two spoilers bedeck the tailgate, and this RS Q8 also sports fender flares, and more aggressive side skirts. Mansory’s logo can be seen at the front and rear, and the vehicle rides on new wheels, with red accents. The same hue has been used on other parts of the exterior, slightly contrasting the dark looks, and aftermarket parts that were made of carbon fiber.
A single image of the interior was shared at the time of writing, and it shows the gear selector, with Mansory branding. Nonetheless, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that their emblem can be seen on various other parts, and that the cockpit sports new upholstery too.
Power has been increased from 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, to 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). As a result of the extra oomph, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and up to 320 kph (199 mph). This means that it is half a second faster than the stock RS Q8, which tops out at 250 kph (155 mph).
As we’ve become accustomed to over the years, Mansory doesn’t tend to give its builds new bumpers. The same goes for the German super crossover too, which retains the OEM ones, albeit with numerous add-ons. These comprise the attachments around the side air intakes, and apron with side blades up front. The vented hood also came from the tuning company.
At the rear, it has a six-fin diffuser, with a conceptual placement of the tailpipes that are part of the sports exhaust system. Two spoilers bedeck the tailgate, and this RS Q8 also sports fender flares, and more aggressive side skirts. Mansory’s logo can be seen at the front and rear, and the vehicle rides on new wheels, with red accents. The same hue has been used on other parts of the exterior, slightly contrasting the dark looks, and aftermarket parts that were made of carbon fiber.
A single image of the interior was shared at the time of writing, and it shows the gear selector, with Mansory branding. Nonetheless, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that their emblem can be seen on various other parts, and that the cockpit sports new upholstery too.
Power has been increased from 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, to 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). As a result of the extra oomph, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, and up to 320 kph (199 mph). This means that it is half a second faster than the stock RS Q8, which tops out at 250 kph (155 mph).