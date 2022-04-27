Oh No, We Actually Like the Gronos EVO S P900. Come On, Mansory, You Can Do Better!

Business on the outside, party on the inside: this seems to be the main theme behind the Gronos EVO S P900, Mansory’s latest take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Shared with their social media followers, it flirted with the camera in the Middle East for one good reason, as it is limited to that market. Only ten copies will ever see the light of day, including the pictured example, which was built in these colors at the customer’s request.
Sporting a complete body kit, with fender flares, new grille, bumpers, muscular hood, roof attachments, and the usual Mansory branding, it rides on aftermarket wheels. The matte black finish is contrasted by several forged carbon accents, and orange trim, visible at both ends, on the wheel center caps, and brake calipers.
If you’re not exactly fans of the lively shade, then you are probably going to hate the interior. However, ‘hate’ is a strong word, and we reckon that, in combination with the rather stealthy exterior, the cabin is quite eye-catching in this color. It was applied to most touchable surfaces, from the seats, with white piping, to the steering wheel, dashboard panel, door cards with white inserts, center console, pillars, and roof. More Mansory branding decorates the cockpit, joined by some exclusive trim.
Just like their previous P900, unveiled a few months ago, it boasts a power boost too. It has 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) – hence the name – and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque available via the loud pedal.
That is significantly more than the stock AMG G 63, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), allowing it to complete the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.5 seconds. Top speed is capped at 240 kph (149 mph) when the 4x4 is ordered with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack.
