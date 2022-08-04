Mansory's Gronos EVO S P900 Is Not Bad at All, if You're Into Tuned G-Wagens With 900 HP

The jet set knows what it wants for Christmas, and if happens to be the new Gronos EVO S P900 by Mansory, then only a small fraction will get it, as production is capped at 10 copies.
A more extreme proposal for the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63, this is Mansory’s umpteenth take on the potent SUV from the German brand, and there is something about it that makes it quite interesting – for a Mansory that is.
Finished in matte black and sprinkled with lots of accessories, some of which have a forged carbon look, the Gronos EVO S P900 sports various add-ons at the front, on the sides, and at the back. The bulging hood came from Mansory as well, and so did that big roof-mounted wing, wheel cover attached to the rear door, exhaust tips, and large alloys that were wrapped in very thin rubber for what is a potent 4x4.
Decorating the new grille is the tuner’s emblem in red, and there are additional orange LEDs at the front, including a pair of light bars strapped to the roof, right above the windscreen. This is a hint at the very orange-y cabin, with most touchable surfaces wrapped in fine leather upholstery in the lively shade, with white piping. Copper trim is on deck, too, next to the starlight headliner, and dedicated trunk mat with a big Mansory logo embedded in the middle.
Remember that ‘900 hp’ reference in the title? Well, it is the metric figure, as the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 887 bhp (662 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. Unfortunately, the tuner hasn’t said anything about the performance of the modified G-Wagen, which was built at the request of one of their customers, but they did mention the average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which are rated at 14.7 l/100 km (16 mpg US) and 350 g/km, respectively.
