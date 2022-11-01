Tuned Audi RS Q8 Goes Supercar-Bullying at Drag Racing Event, Meets Its R8 Sibling

A proper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, as it does share most nuts and bolts with the Italian super SUV, the Audi RS Q8 doesn’t need much in order to turn into a supercar bully.
There are numerous tuners that would gladly give it more power in exchange for a significant amount of money, and one of them is ABT. But why mention them out of the many names? Because the RS Q8 depicted on video down below was reportedly modified by them.
Curious about the output and torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8? A quick look on the tuner’s official website reveals that they can unleash no less than 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. That enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, ABT claims, and a top speed of up to 315 kph (196 mph).
While the RS Q8 has a V8 with forced induction, its more exotic sibling, the R8, packs a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. In the R8 V10 Spyder, the lump is good for 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW), and it is just about as fast as the tuned high-rider in a straight line sprint.
Now, it is clear that the balance doesn’t tilt in anyone’s favor, especially since we are talking about a more powerful version of the RS Q8, which looks ready for a weekend getaway after being used as a daily driver during weekdays. But is that honestly the case, or would the R8 teach it a lesson of quick takeoffs and cross the finish line first?
You know what to do in order to find out, as the answer lies one mouse-click away. The action, filmed during the Petrolhead Spring Event in the Netherlands, presumably earlier this year, starts at the 1:32 mark, and the video shows the same R8 going head-to-head against other fast rides.
