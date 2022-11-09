Audi Reveals Enhanced Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron Flagship Electric SUVs

As promised by the Ingolstadt-based German automaker, the ‘simple’ e-trons are legally ‘dead.’ So, long live the refreshed Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron siblings that top out Audi’s electrified SUV range.
The main highlights of this unexpectedly thorough facelift include improved efficiency, additional range, uprated battery capacity, improved charging performance, and even a “net-carbon-neutral production and the first-time use of recycled materials in a safety-related component.” Plus, let us not forget about the enhanced looks, fresh dynamic driving characteristics, and “new brand design.”
Audi launched the e-tron SUV back in 2018 to mark the start of its EV revolution and now is aiming to make sure everyone knows this is the model to set its standards in “the electric luxury-class SUV segment.” As such, the mid-life cycle refresh brings a name change to the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron for the SUV series, along with better aerodynamics, an improved drive concept, as well as up to 582 km or 600 km of WLTP range (362 and 373 miles) for the SUV and Sportback, respectively.
As far as the design is concerned, the most visible changes occur at the front, as per facelift tradition. Both versions will become available to order mid-November, with the first deliveries scheduled at home in Germany by the end of February 2023 and in America at the end of April (prices kick off at €74,400/$74,864). Three powertrain options are on offer: 50 (250 kW/335 hp), 55 (300 kW/402 hp), and SQ8 Sportback/e-tron with 370 kW or 496 hp for a limited maximum speed of up to 210 kph/130 mph.
The battery department, after the upgrades, has two new higher sizes and improved charging oomph. The base Q8 50 has a storage capacity of 89 kWh (95 kWh gross) while the Q8 55 and SQ8s get a larger pack of 106 kWh net (114 kWh gross). From now on, the e-trons can be charged at up to 150 kW or 170 kW for the 55 and SQ8 models, the latter two getting to an 80% SoC in as little as 31 minutes. Additionally, AC charging is up to 11 kW standard or 22 kW as an extra option.
Audi launched the e-tron SUV back in 2018 to mark the start of its EV revolution and now is aiming to make sure everyone knows this is the model to set its standards in “the electric luxury-class SUV segment.” As such, the mid-life cycle refresh brings a name change to the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron for the SUV series, along with better aerodynamics, an improved drive concept, as well as up to 582 km or 600 km of WLTP range (362 and 373 miles) for the SUV and Sportback, respectively.
As far as the design is concerned, the most visible changes occur at the front, as per facelift tradition. Both versions will become available to order mid-November, with the first deliveries scheduled at home in Germany by the end of February 2023 and in America at the end of April (prices kick off at €74,400/$74,864). Three powertrain options are on offer: 50 (250 kW/335 hp), 55 (300 kW/402 hp), and SQ8 Sportback/e-tron with 370 kW or 496 hp for a limited maximum speed of up to 210 kph/130 mph.
The battery department, after the upgrades, has two new higher sizes and improved charging oomph. The base Q8 50 has a storage capacity of 89 kWh (95 kWh gross) while the Q8 55 and SQ8s get a larger pack of 106 kWh net (114 kWh gross). From now on, the e-trons can be charged at up to 150 kW or 170 kW for the 55 and SQ8 models, the latter two getting to an 80% SoC in as little as 31 minutes. Additionally, AC charging is up to 11 kW standard or 22 kW as an extra option.