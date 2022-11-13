A Rivian R1S and a Hummer EV Pickup Go Drag Racing, Environmentalists Shouldn't Watch

Driving a zero-tailpipe emission vehicle might make a lot of sense for many people who are trying to lower their carbon footprint and simultaneously enjoy some EV-derived benefits. But let’s forget about sustainability and the environment for a minute and see who performs better on the racetrack. Here’s a good comparison between two American giants.
The highly coveted Rivian R1S is a battery-electric three-row SUV that has gained quite a good reputation in a short amount of time. There were some minor problems with the vehicle, but nobody expected it to be perfect. After all, it’s coming from a new company. However, fixing what went wrong was done without too much of a hassle up until now. We’ll see how things evolve from here.
On the other hand, the Hummer EV Pickup has stirred quite a controversy since its launch. But despite internet drama, those interested in getting their hands on one surprised even General Motors – the automaker decided to close reservations due to unexpectedly high demand.
The Rivian R1S used for this drag race comes with a quad-motor layout. It puts out 835 HP (846 PS) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque. Add the 135-kWh battery pack good for around 320 miles (515 kilometers), the clever air suspension system, those seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, and many clever computers into the equation, and what you’ll get is an SUV weighing close to 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg).
The Hummer EV Pickup has a tri-motor setup with one in the front and two in the rear. Unlike the R1S, this behemoth puts out 1,000 HP (1,014 PS) and a staggering 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque. But these are the maximum figures available temporarily when Watts-to-Freedom mode is activated. In most real-life scenarios, the 9,063-lb (4,111-kg) weighing giant will make use of an estimated 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm) of torque. It still sounds like too much for a vehicle that must be efficient to guarantee a good range, but all this power makes sense when we look at the 212.7-kWh battery and discover that it weighs 2,923 lbs (1,326 kg).
By now, you might be inclined to think the Hummer will pass the finish line first. And you would be right! But a couple of things eventually change this outcome in which the Hummer is crowned as the winner. Here’s how the race between the two stock vehicles went. There is also a brake test included in the video down below. We’ll let you draw your conclusion.
What we’ll say is that some EVs are fun on- and off-road. But if you want to maximize their potential, you must avoid using these settings that max out every little thing they can offer. And that’s especially true when the cars come with stock tires and weigh a lot. The accelerated wear and tear could become an environmental concern very fast if various parts require replacing before the expected end of their lifetime.
On the other hand, the Hummer EV Pickup has stirred quite a controversy since its launch. But despite internet drama, those interested in getting their hands on one surprised even General Motors – the automaker decided to close reservations due to unexpectedly high demand.
The Rivian R1S used for this drag race comes with a quad-motor layout. It puts out 835 HP (846 PS) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque. Add the 135-kWh battery pack good for around 320 miles (515 kilometers), the clever air suspension system, those seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, and many clever computers into the equation, and what you’ll get is an SUV weighing close to 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg).
The Hummer EV Pickup has a tri-motor setup with one in the front and two in the rear. Unlike the R1S, this behemoth puts out 1,000 HP (1,014 PS) and a staggering 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque. But these are the maximum figures available temporarily when Watts-to-Freedom mode is activated. In most real-life scenarios, the 9,063-lb (4,111-kg) weighing giant will make use of an estimated 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm) of torque. It still sounds like too much for a vehicle that must be efficient to guarantee a good range, but all this power makes sense when we look at the 212.7-kWh battery and discover that it weighs 2,923 lbs (1,326 kg).
By now, you might be inclined to think the Hummer will pass the finish line first. And you would be right! But a couple of things eventually change this outcome in which the Hummer is crowned as the winner. Here’s how the race between the two stock vehicles went. There is also a brake test included in the video down below. We’ll let you draw your conclusion.
What we’ll say is that some EVs are fun on- and off-road. But if you want to maximize their potential, you must avoid using these settings that max out every little thing they can offer. And that’s especially true when the cars come with stock tires and weigh a lot. The accelerated wear and tear could become an environmental concern very fast if various parts require replacing before the expected end of their lifetime.