BMW M5 and Audi RS 7 Drag Tesla Model 3 and X, Don't Even Win the Sound Award

11 Nov 2022, 10:43 UTC
What happens when you supposedly eliminate the Plaid out of the ICE versus EV equation? Well, some might think that (just maybe) things probably get a little more balanced.
Remember that even if many people think quarter-mile dragstrip racing is straightforward, it is actually a motorsport art, just like any other track-focused category. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us point out the latest video (embedded below, uploaded on November 10) from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube.

He is an enthusiastic fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada (and packing an NHRA-sanctioned dragstrip, plus a nine-turn road course and a motocross track) and now gives us some ‘funny’ action of the Sports Sedan vs. EV variety. The protagonists, in pairs, are a potentially feisty BMW M5 executive high-performance saloon and a Tesla Model 3, as well as an Audi RS 7 Sportback and a Tesla Model X, according to the description.

And there is really no point in beating around the EV bush. Even though we are not dealing with Plaids here, the tone is set – from start to finish – by the Tesla EVs. Meanwhile, the German sports sedans are mere spectators of their ICE-powered destruction, given the 11.64s versus 12.37s, and 10.46s versus 12.67s passes, for the Model 3 and M5 plus Model X and RS 7, respectively.

All in all, this is another humorous example of Tesla’s newfound domination on and off the track, at least as far as straight-line performance is concerned. But why the funny bit? Well, this is because some of the channel’s fans think the ICE-powered M5 and RS 7 were so lame they did not even win the sound design award when competing with the near-silent EV! And yes, direct injection and DSG farting was mentioned…

