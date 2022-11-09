1966 Ford Mustang Drags Challenger SRT Demon, Someone Bites Old vs New Dust

Most American muscle car fans have allegiance to one of the Big Detroit Three. But even those who do not mind either of their products might feel compelled to choose an Old versus New side.
Sure, one can still feel a bit insecure with their choice. No worries, there are solutions to alleviate the anxiety of not knowing whether to pick an old or new Blue Oval, GM, or Mopar. For example, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is a major fan of the Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and a bit of an admirer of the zMAX Dragway venue at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
After all, those are the chosen locations for the channel’s latest compilation, which dabbles with the eternal question: old or new? By the way, the modern side is a bit narrow, as we are mostly dealing with representatives of the fresh Dodge Challenger and Charger generations. Sure, there is always at least one exception, seen here in the form of a black C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray at the 2:29 mark, but that is about it.
Meanwhile, the old-school muscle cars come from everywhere, and the description gives us enough examples to choose a favorite: Dodge Dart Demon, Charger, Ford Mustang, Chevy Chevelle, Nova and Camaro SS, and perhaps even more. Well, you do have almost nine minutes of feisty footage to make up your mind. Anyway, some of the brawls go down in favor of the classics, while others show the power lies with the young.
Alas, there is also one major highlight at the 6:26 mark when a lowered, blue (and black-flamed) 1966 Ford Mustang arrives at the MRP party to duke it out with the absolute beast of an 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. And the whooping result speaks for itself as the 8.86s classic pony car absolutely demolishes the wobbling 10.8-second, fresh Demon. So, the conclusion is simple: old school looks, but with modern power!
After all, those are the chosen locations for the channel’s latest compilation, which dabbles with the eternal question: old or new? By the way, the modern side is a bit narrow, as we are mostly dealing with representatives of the fresh Dodge Challenger and Charger generations. Sure, there is always at least one exception, seen here in the form of a black C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray at the 2:29 mark, but that is about it.
Meanwhile, the old-school muscle cars come from everywhere, and the description gives us enough examples to choose a favorite: Dodge Dart Demon, Charger, Ford Mustang, Chevy Chevelle, Nova and Camaro SS, and perhaps even more. Well, you do have almost nine minutes of feisty footage to make up your mind. Anyway, some of the brawls go down in favor of the classics, while others show the power lies with the young.
Alas, there is also one major highlight at the 6:26 mark when a lowered, blue (and black-flamed) 1966 Ford Mustang arrives at the MRP party to duke it out with the absolute beast of an 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. And the whooping result speaks for itself as the 8.86s classic pony car absolutely demolishes the wobbling 10.8-second, fresh Demon. So, the conclusion is simple: old school looks, but with modern power!