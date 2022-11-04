Ford Mustang GT Drags Tesla Model S Plaid, and the Unthinkable Does Happen, Twice

While Elon Musk is otherwise preoccupied with that new Twitter ‘toy,’ his automotive and clean energy company still thrives and reigns supreme in different categories.
For example, the Tesla Model Y (funnily enough, not its more affordable Model 3 sibling) is taking the European market by storm and captured the overall sales crown back in September. Meanwhile, its record-breaking production EV, the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid, is still making the rounds across the nation’s quarter-mile dragstrips.
Albeit sometimes it does so with varying degrees of success. You see, as far as stock vehicles go, the luxury EV sedan cannot be defeated, just yet. But the big draw from quarter-mile dragstrip racing is that anyone can rebuild cars as a blank aftermarket canvas and then treat them as modern sleepers if they want. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has one feisty string of brawls that put the ICE vs. EV wars into the right World Wide Technology Raceway perspective without too much effort. So, the first couple of races focuses on an inconspicuous Ford Mustang GT (with shadowy ‘Team Duo’ markings) that is out to duke it with an equally subtle Tesla Model S Plaid.
One would immediately expect an EV smacking, but have we not professed on so many occasions that everyone should always expect the unexpected? Well, here is one such situation, where the Ford Mustang GT shot out like a rocket, took the lead, braked early at the quarter-mile marker, and still won by way of 9.3s versus 9.44s passes!
And that was not an exception as later during the evening the rematch proved to be equally enticing for ICE enthusiasts. So, the sleeper muscle car won again (9.17s versus 9.25s) even as the start was more balanced. Last, but not least, as a bonus, a green ‘Stang also tried its luck against a crimson Plaid and delivered an even bigger smacking!
