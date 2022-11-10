Dodge Neon SRT-4 Drags Tuned Challenger Scat Pack, Effortless Destruction Ensues

Today, Dodge’s compact efforts are directed towards the crossover SUV sector, by way of a camouflaged Alfa Romeo Tonale dubbed the Dodge Hornet.
Not long ago, though, its Chrysler parent company only had eyes for traditional four-door sedans, – by way of the Chrysler/Dodge/Plymouth Neon series. And we took this precise example because it suits our SRT-4 purposes. So, remember the Dodge Neon SRT-4 sport compact car that was produced first by DaimlerChrysler’s in-house PVO (Performance Vehicle Operations) division, then by SRT (Street and Racing Technology) when it got rebranded in 2004?
There is no need to, as the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has one feisty brawl opposing a sporty FWD compact car to a traditional RWD Mopar to jog your memory with flashes of crimson and black. By the way, this skirmish occurs at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, and was uploaded on the channel on November 9th.
So, the main attraction resides with a feisty-looking Dodge Neon SRT-4 which poses as a quirky front-wheel drive monster with cookie cutters in the back. The opponent, meanwhile, is of the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack variety, and we have a feeling it, too, does not play the OEM game anymore – at least judging by the ET results. Anyway, in case you do not want the result spoiled, we suggest taking a quick break to watch the video embedded below and then returning fully with the knowledge about who’s who.
Now that everyone knows the victor, let us marvel together at the thought of a Neon simpleton effortlessly dipping into the low 10s and basically destroying its mightier RWD opponent with a 10.3s (at 147 mph / 237 kph) pass against its rival Mopar’s 10.83s (at 134 mph / 216 kph) result. Then, just in case you could not believe your eyes, there are also a couple of additional solo passes. And just so you know, one is even better, with a 10.29s ET!
