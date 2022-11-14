New York Knicks’ Julius Randle Goes for One-of-One Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² Cabriolet

A few weeks after splashing on a black Cadillac Escalade, NBA star Julius Randle thought it would be best if he made yet another car purchase. This time, he went for a one-of-one Mercedes-Benz G-Class which has been turned into a Cabriolet.
In late October 2022, 27-year-old professional basketball player Julius Randle, who currently plays for the New York Knicks, purchased a black Cadillac Escalade with the Sport Platinum trim.
For it, he worked with Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, which provides exotics and other modern, custom vehicles to celebrities, athletes, and other affluent people. It looks like Randle was pleased with the dealership's services because, less than a month later, he contacted them again for yet another ride.
The new vehicle in question is a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² from the 2017 model year, which has been modified into a Cabriolet, making it a “one-of-one" ride, as the dealership puts it.
We previously covered this lifted G-Class early this month, as the dealership offered it up for sale in late October as a Halloween-themed vehicle, thanks to its Matte Black exterior, black leather cabin, and exposed carbon fiber elements. On November 13, the dealership edited the description, revealing it was no longer for sale as Julius Randle purchased it.
The G-Class is one of the most iconic off-roaders, and the he G 550 4x4 Squared is one impressive ride. It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine rated at 416 horsepower (422 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Based on these figures, the off-roader can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in less than seven seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). But this one is not about speeding on the highway, but about off-roading. And off-roading it does, with its ground clearance rises to 450 millimetres (17.7 inches) and the fording depth to 1000 millimetres (39 inches), complete with portal axles from the 6x6 version.
Although this Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² comes in a different body style than his Escalade, it's also black, so it will look right at home in his garage. And we can’t wait to see what he will add to his collection next.
For it, he worked with Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, which provides exotics and other modern, custom vehicles to celebrities, athletes, and other affluent people. It looks like Randle was pleased with the dealership's services because, less than a month later, he contacted them again for yet another ride.
The new vehicle in question is a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² from the 2017 model year, which has been modified into a Cabriolet, making it a “one-of-one" ride, as the dealership puts it.
We previously covered this lifted G-Class early this month, as the dealership offered it up for sale in late October as a Halloween-themed vehicle, thanks to its Matte Black exterior, black leather cabin, and exposed carbon fiber elements. On November 13, the dealership edited the description, revealing it was no longer for sale as Julius Randle purchased it.
The G-Class is one of the most iconic off-roaders, and the he G 550 4x4 Squared is one impressive ride. It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine rated at 416 horsepower (422 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Based on these figures, the off-roader can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in less than seven seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). But this one is not about speeding on the highway, but about off-roading. And off-roading it does, with its ground clearance rises to 450 millimetres (17.7 inches) and the fording depth to 1000 millimetres (39 inches), complete with portal axles from the 6x6 version.
Although this Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² comes in a different body style than his Escalade, it's also black, so it will look right at home in his garage. And we can’t wait to see what he will add to his collection next.