Mitsubishi Eclipse EV Virtually Returns to Sport Coupe Roots, Looks Nissan Z-Tasty

Let us face it. Mitsubishi will not redeem itself in the eyes of fans in a hurry. At least not after trying to sell an ASX crossover with a simple rebadge of the Renault Captur.
And even in America, it travels across perilous waters given its focus on crossovers and almost nothing else, aside from that puny little Mirage. Luckily, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is almost ready to hit American roads starting sometime this month, and maybe that will bring some peace of mind to some.
Others, on the other hand, might not have eyes for anything else other than Mitsubishi’s former life as a sports car producer. Now that both the Eclipse and Lancer Evolution are gone, how can we keep going with the Eclipse Cross lifestyle? Perhaps that was also the question asked by the good folks over at Kolesa, who have decided to try and jump the digital gun to see how the Mitsubishi Eclipse coupe would look like today without the Cross-SUV addendum.
After it was first introduced back in 1989, the Mitsubishi Eclipse acted as an affordable sports compact three-door liftback coupe and as a two-door convertible (from 1996) until 2011. Four generations passed with lots of racing (rally, endurance, road courses, dragstrips) and aftermarket goodies before Mitsubishi decided to opt out of the traditional Eclipse game and then have a change of heart and reintroduce the nameplate as the Eclipse Cross.
But the hypothetical Mitsu Eclipse seen here does not care about the compact crossover SUV reinvention and instead dreams of a hypothetical, alternate universe where it lives the coupe lifestyle even today. Now, the interesting idea is that it apparently piggybacks on the cool retro-styled looks of the 2023 Nissan Z. Plus, there’s also a closed grille and no apparent exhaust system, so dare we say this unofficial revival is also of the EV variety?
Others, on the other hand, might not have eyes for anything else other than Mitsubishi’s former life as a sports car producer. Now that both the Eclipse and Lancer Evolution are gone, how can we keep going with the Eclipse Cross lifestyle? Perhaps that was also the question asked by the good folks over at Kolesa, who have decided to try and jump the digital gun to see how the Mitsubishi Eclipse coupe would look like today without the Cross-SUV addendum.
After it was first introduced back in 1989, the Mitsubishi Eclipse acted as an affordable sports compact three-door liftback coupe and as a two-door convertible (from 1996) until 2011. Four generations passed with lots of racing (rally, endurance, road courses, dragstrips) and aftermarket goodies before Mitsubishi decided to opt out of the traditional Eclipse game and then have a change of heart and reintroduce the nameplate as the Eclipse Cross.
But the hypothetical Mitsu Eclipse seen here does not care about the compact crossover SUV reinvention and instead dreams of a hypothetical, alternate universe where it lives the coupe lifestyle even today. Now, the interesting idea is that it apparently piggybacks on the cool retro-styled looks of the 2023 Nissan Z. Plus, there’s also a closed grille and no apparent exhaust system, so dare we say this unofficial revival is also of the EV variety?