2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Ready to Roll on American Roads Starting This Month

The electrified vehicle market is already a very rich one in terms of available models in all markets of the world, but that isn’t stopping players from throwing new machines into the battle on a constant basis. And for this week, one player doing that is Mitsubishi.
The Japanese carmaker announced (once again) on the first day of November when it will make available the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of the new Outlander for people on the North American continent and Puerto Rico. As per the announcement, Americans and Canadians should get access to the SUV this month, while those in Puerto Rico will get to experience it from December.
The Outlander PHEV, which Mitsubishi advertises as the best-selling PHEV in Japan last year, will sell in America from $39,845 for the SE trim, and can go to as high as $49,995 for the SEL Premium. In all, there are seven trims and variants of the model on the table.
Trim specifics aside, the seven-passenger Outlander in its PHEV form comes with a combination between a gasoline engine and two-electric motors. Together, they spit out 248 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).
The batteries fitted inside the SUV are enough to keep the thing running solely on electricity for 38 miles (61 km), and they can be recharged to 80 percent of the 20 kWh capacity, from a DC outlet, in 38 minutes. Combining the range of the battery with that of the fuel tank, the PHEV can travel as far as 420 miles (676 km) on a single outing.
Aside for the powertrain, the SUV is also offered with the company’s so-called Innovative Pedal technology that, pretty much like in EVs, allows for one-pedal acceleration and deceleration (nearly). The Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system is also on deck.
