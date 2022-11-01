Manhart TR 800 Is a Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S With Pumpkin-Like Finish and 833 HP

Manhart has brought out the beast within the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S, with an impressive power boost, and other upgrades.
Named the Manhart TR 800, it has 833 metric horsepower (821 hp / 613 kW) and 965 Nm (712 lb-ft) of torque to play with. The extra 183 ps (180 hp / 135 kW) and 165 Nm (122 lb-ft) have been obtained by upgrading the turbocharger and intercooler of the 3.8-liter flat-six, and by giving it an ECU remap.
The stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and sports downpipes contributes to the extra oomph, and to make sure that the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission copes with the added power, it too has been upgraded by Manhart. The brakes, on the other hand, haven’t been touched, but they can become beefier, at an extra cost.
A set of lowering springs signed by H&R brings the entire body by around 30 mm (1.2 in) closer to the asphalt, and improves its cornering abilities, while also contributing to the revised stance. And speaking of the stance, it also has new wheels. The Manhart Concave One alloys have a satin black finish and orange trim line that matches the bodywork. They measure 9x21-inch at the front and 12x22-inch at the rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 335/25 tires respectively.
Manhart’s carbon fiber body kit by TopCar Design further enhances the visual appeal of the Porsche 911 Turbo S. It brings several add-ons, such as the front lip, frames for the air intakes, side sills, new mirror caps, diffuser, and big extendable wing. Decorative stripes and lettering in black were applied to the bright orange body of the car, and the interior, with its Manhart leather, floor mats, and new logos, has an identical two-tone color scheme. Details surrounding the pricing and availability of these upgrades haven’t been released yet, but the tuner should answer these questions upon reaching out to them.
