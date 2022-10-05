Green-Wrapped Porsche 911 Turbo S Has Perfect Two-Face Vibes Due to Nifty Trick

The fresh Porsche 911 GT3 RS is currently the talk of the town when discussing the OEM selection. Alas, the aftermarket realm is still busy geeking out around the cool 992-series Turbo S.
Sure, some customization and personalization outlets have already upgraded their bespoke commissions to 992-age Porsche 911 GT3s, and that is precisely when a previous-gen Army Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS also flaunted a cool and staggering set of Charcoal Aerodiscs. Back then, as a counterpoint, we also noticed that a green-wrapped Porsche 911 Turbo S was acting a bit weird.
Thanks to the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, that 992 wonder not only stood out in any green crowd but was also a Two-Face alumnus by way of white or black aftermarket wheels. So, when switching to the left-side POV, all you saw was green and a dark, menacing wheel counterpoint. But over on the right, everything was bright and white again, just like magic.
Well, I decided this quirky custom 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S deserved a second, more extensive look at the goodies. And so did the RDB guys, who have recently updated their Instagram reel with additional video goodies focused on this green menace. No worries, the original YT vlog episode and stills post are also here, neatly embedded below for our (sometimes) guilty pleasure.
As for the green-wrapped Turbo S, any comic book reference, such as liking it to a Porsche Hulk because of the wrap or Two-Face’s ride due to the differently-colored wheels, is probably more than welcome. For us, though, all that matters is the hard technical evidence of the glossy black aero goodies.
That, as well as the twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six ratings, which include 641 hp of oomph and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twisted torque, along with a sprint capability to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds on the way to a maximum speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Cool, right?
