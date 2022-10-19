New CR 700 Last Edition Is Manhart's Ode to the V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG C 63

As the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 has gone hybrid and is now using an electrified four-pot, Manhart has decided to pay tribute to its predecessor, which is the last of its kind to feature the ubiquitous V8.
Their proposal has been christened the Manhart CR 700 Last Edition, and contrary to what you may think, it doesn’t have 700 horsepower, but a bit more. According to the tuner, no less than 712 ps (702 hp / 524 kW) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft) of torque are available at a hard push of the loud pedal.
Compared to the stock model, this represents a 202 ps (199 hp / 149 kW) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) boost, achieved by messing around with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The engine sports the Manhart Turbo Performance kit, with upgrades to the turbochargers and intercooler. A new carbon intake, exhaust system, and ECU remap complete the work.
With everything up and running, the CR 700 Last Edition is a few seconds quicker from 100 to 200 kph (62-124 mph), yet unfortunately, there is no data on the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time, and top speed. It’s also worth noting that the new exhaust systems, with and without catalytic converters, are destined for markets outside Germany, as they lack TUV approval.
Bringing the entire car closer to the ground are the adjustable springs, signed by H&R. The tuned C 63 now rides on 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, with 255/30 and 275/30 tires respectively. Finally, the grille was finished in glossy black, and the typical gold decals contrast with the black paint.
Manhart says that the brakes have remained untouched, and so has the interior, but both of them can be upgraded on request. To find out how much it costs to turn your C 63 into the CR 700 Last Edition, you will have to reach out to the tuner.
Compared to the stock model, this represents a 202 ps (199 hp / 149 kW) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) boost, achieved by messing around with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The engine sports the Manhart Turbo Performance kit, with upgrades to the turbochargers and intercooler. A new carbon intake, exhaust system, and ECU remap complete the work.
With everything up and running, the CR 700 Last Edition is a few seconds quicker from 100 to 200 kph (62-124 mph), yet unfortunately, there is no data on the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time, and top speed. It’s also worth noting that the new exhaust systems, with and without catalytic converters, are destined for markets outside Germany, as they lack TUV approval.
Bringing the entire car closer to the ground are the adjustable springs, signed by H&R. The tuned C 63 now rides on 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, with 255/30 and 275/30 tires respectively. Finally, the grille was finished in glossy black, and the typical gold decals contrast with the black paint.
Manhart says that the brakes have remained untouched, and so has the interior, but both of them can be upgraded on request. To find out how much it costs to turn your C 63 into the CR 700 Last Edition, you will have to reach out to the tuner.