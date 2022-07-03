Tuner Bids Farewell to the V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG C 63 With Special Project

The outgoing Mercedes-AMG C 63 is the last one ever to feature a V8 engine. Its successor, which should be unveiled shortly, will make use of a hybridized 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit, with turbocharging, thus marking the end of an era.
As a result, PerformMaster has chosen to bid farewell to the current Mercedes-AMG C 63 with a special project. It doesn’t bear a unique name, but it does feature a few enhancements over stock, and a power boost is on the menu as well.
In fact, the latter upgrade is also the most significant one of the entire car, as it boosts the output and torque by 102 ps (101 hp / 75 kW) and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft), respectively. The tuner hasn’t said what they did to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to obtain the extra oomph, rated at 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft), but we’re likely looking at an ECU remap, and maybe some other modifications.
What they did say, however, is that the C 63 in question can now deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in just 3.8 seconds, two tenths of a second faster than the stock one. Top speed has also increased from the limited 250 kph (155 mph) to 310 kph (193 mph). These numbers will be hard to beat by the new-gen C 63, as going down the hybrid route will inevitably leave its mark on the weight.
Looking almost identical to the OEM offering, the grille with vertical slats comes from PerformMaster, and it holds their logo in the middle. The front apron was also signed by them, and so was the rear skirt. Elsewhere, it is basically unchanged, with the same carbon bits and pieces, fender flares, and trunk lid spoiler. Even the wheels carry over. To find out how much these upgrades cost, you will have to reach out to the tuner directly.
In fact, the latter upgrade is also the most significant one of the entire car, as it boosts the output and torque by 102 ps (101 hp / 75 kW) and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft), respectively. The tuner hasn’t said what they did to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to obtain the extra oomph, rated at 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft), but we’re likely looking at an ECU remap, and maybe some other modifications.
What they did say, however, is that the C 63 in question can now deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in just 3.8 seconds, two tenths of a second faster than the stock one. Top speed has also increased from the limited 250 kph (155 mph) to 310 kph (193 mph). These numbers will be hard to beat by the new-gen C 63, as going down the hybrid route will inevitably leave its mark on the weight.
Looking almost identical to the OEM offering, the grille with vertical slats comes from PerformMaster, and it holds their logo in the middle. The front apron was also signed by them, and so was the rear skirt. Elsewhere, it is basically unchanged, with the same carbon bits and pieces, fender flares, and trunk lid spoiler. Even the wheels carry over. To find out how much these upgrades cost, you will have to reach out to the tuner directly.