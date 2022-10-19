Iron Man Hulkbuster Gets Here Just in Time for Christmas as Fresh LEGO Set

It’s been a long time since we got to experience the full power of the most notorious machine in the Marvel Universe, the Iron Man suit in its many incarnations, and it'll probably be longer still until we can again. With Tony Stark and his machines out of the picture, the world’s favorite superhero gang is now only a shadow of its former self, as clearly shown by the several movies released since Endgame.
Some fans though, try to keep the original Avengers flame alive, and it’s for them that the world’s favorite maker of small brick toys, LEGO, announced a new entry in the Marvel Studios Release series, the mighty Iron Man Hulkbuster.
Now, for the rest of us, the new set might seem out of place being released now, given how there’s no new Iron Man movie coming out anytime soon, and the Hulkbuster suit was only shown in only two movies of the franchise.
The LEGO set pays tribute to the suit seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Mk44), and is made of 4,049 pieces. When fully assembled, the thing stands 52 cm (20 inches) tall and comes complete with posable arms, a light brick on the chest, and two light bricks on the hands.
An accessible cockpit that allows for the kid’s version of the LEGO Iron Man to be fitted inside is also featured, and the toymaker also throws in a Tony Stark minifigure and an info stand for good measure.
The Iron Man Hulkbuster will become available on the LEGO online shops on November 4 for LEGO VIP members (November 9 for the rest of us), just right for you to order it and have it delivered in time for Christmas.
Pricing for the set has been set, depending on region, at €549.99 / $549.99 / £474.99.
Now, for the rest of us, the new set might seem out of place being released now, given how there’s no new Iron Man movie coming out anytime soon, and the Hulkbuster suit was only shown in only two movies of the franchise.
The LEGO set pays tribute to the suit seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Mk44), and is made of 4,049 pieces. When fully assembled, the thing stands 52 cm (20 inches) tall and comes complete with posable arms, a light brick on the chest, and two light bricks on the hands.
An accessible cockpit that allows for the kid’s version of the LEGO Iron Man to be fitted inside is also featured, and the toymaker also throws in a Tony Stark minifigure and an info stand for good measure.
The Iron Man Hulkbuster will become available on the LEGO online shops on November 4 for LEGO VIP members (November 9 for the rest of us), just right for you to order it and have it delivered in time for Christmas.
Pricing for the set has been set, depending on region, at €549.99 / $549.99 / £474.99.