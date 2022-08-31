Custom Porsche 911 Turbo S Hides a Cool, Staggered Forged Carbon Fiber AL13 Secret

Now that its 992-series 911 GT3 RS has been officially presented, Porsche’s real-world worries include gifting us with a Cayenne or 911 GT3 (!) refresh, among many others.
And we better not get started with the wonderful realm of virtual reality if we want to exclusively talk about the regular 911. Over there, the CGI stuff is taking quirky or battery-powered directions, among many other flat-six, boxer-powered stuff.
So, unless one might want to contend with a total 911 EV reinvention (both design and powertrain-wise) or with a classic 964-series taking a camper-overlander swing at digital off-road solid-axle goodies, we suggest flipping a page out of the aftermarket realm’s manual. There, things look way subtler, all dressed up and almost ready to be called murdered-out if not for the regular badges and the contrasting, yellow-painted brake calipers.
Interestingly, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have a German luxury sports car on the menu for cool aftermarket wheel fans and they haven’t highlighted this 992-series 911 Turbo S (641 hp, 800 Nm/590 lb-ft) for nothing. Instead, they think there is an “awesome setup” consisting of two-piece CF-D017 wheels featuring a staggered deployment of 20- and 21-inches for the front and rear, respectively.
But there is also a very cool little secret that will need a much closer look at the forged aftermarket wheel goodies to stand out: this is a Gloss Black spokes and Carbon Fiber barrel combination that might leave onlookers gasping for air when they finally notice it! So, does it get your aftermarket wheel seal of approval? Or is this all-black appearance way too subtle for anyone to notice, rendering all the hard Gloss Black/Carbon Fiber forged wheelwork kind of obsolete?
