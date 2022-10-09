TechArt Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Worthy of the Four Letters That Spell LUST

That experience is enhanced in the best-of-the-best, as far as the straight-line performance is concerned, which is the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S. It has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six mounted at the back, which churns out 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The engine is bolted to a dual-clutch eight-speed PDK automatic transmission, and clever all-wheel drive, enabling the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.6 seconds, as long as you get it with the Sport Chrono Package, and a 205-mph (330-kph) top speed.
With that much power available, why would anyone want more? Well, because we’re all petrolheads here, and those who can afford to blow at least $216,100 for a brand-new Porsche 911 Turbo S, before destination, handling, options, and dealer fees, probably want to brag to their rich friends that their German supercar can mix it with the upper class. There are quite a few upgrades available for this model at various tuning companies, and if you cannot be bothered with sourcing everything, finding out how much each part costs, and then dealing with the installation, then perhaps a tuned example might be just what the doctor ordered.
Case in point, the pictured Porsche 911 Turbo S is up for grabs, and it was dubbed the TechArt Turbo by, well… TechArt. It sports a silver exterior finish, with a few blacked-out elements, and it is a bit more aerodynamic, apparently. The latter part is due to the new body kit that consists of the multi-part apron attached to the front bumper, vented hood, new side skirts, mirror caps, rear air intakes, and rear wing, which were made of carbon fiber. The wheels measure 9.5x20 inches at the front, and 12x21 inches at the rear, and they were wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tires.
opening the door. Also, in order to shed more weight, because it is all about performance when it comes to this tuner, the rear seats were deleted.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, it has a new exhaust system, with flap control, and carbon tailpipes, and a Performance Kit. These upgrades have bumped the output and thrust of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine by 59 hp (60 ps / 44 kW) and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) respectively. As a result, you are now looking at 700 hp (710 ps / 522 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. TechArt chose to keep the performance numbers close to its chest, but we reckon that the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint must have dropped by around one tenth of a second over the stock 992 Turbo S.
Now for the fun part, the money, revealed by the official ad posted by TechArt on its official website here. This tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S can be yours for €320,000, including tax, equaling to a little over $317,000 at the current exchange rates. The supercar is accompanied by the TechArt warranty, has around 15,000 km (9,320 miles) under its belt, and looks ready to hit the racetrack. But would you really spend that much money on it if you were in the market for a supercar, or would you get something else? I don’t know about you, but a Lamborghini Huracan sounds more exotic.
