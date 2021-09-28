5 TechArt Will Sell You This Modded Porsche 911 Cabrio for a Mere €194,000

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Gets Red Lipstick, Insane Amount of Power From TechArt

TechArt can take care of the cockpit too, giving Priced at €63,000 ($73,743) in Germany excluding tax, and already up for grabs, the kit features the same upgrades as the one equipping the solid-roof models.Some of the highlights of the build are the new front apron, carbon fiber hood, wheel arch extensions, diffuser, and rear wing, part of the aerokit. These are complemented by large air intakes that improve the flow to the intercoolers, red accents, and 20- and 21-inch wheels.The alloys can be had with central locking, with or without the aero discs, and fill the arches of the car that otherwise rides closer to the asphalt. A sport spring set lowers the ground clearance by 25 mm (1 in) over the stock offering, while the coilover kit enables a lowering between 5 and 30 mm (0.2-1.2 in).Enhancing the soundtrack is the hand-welded sports exhaust system, with valve control. And that’s not the only mod related to the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six powertrain, because the output and torque have been boosted by 60 ps (59 hp / 44) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft), to 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) with the TA092/T1.1 kit. The T2.1 variant boasts a total of 800 ps (789 hp / 589 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), increasing the top speed to 350 kph (217 mph), the tuner claims.TechArt can take care of the cockpit too, giving the GTstreet R Cabriolet a makeover, with the available Alcantara and leather mix, heritage fabrics, and individual carbon fiber packages. A handcrafted steering wheel can be ordered as well, in addition to other things, but beware, they will further increase the price of the package.