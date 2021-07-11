Watch This 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hit 332 KPH Like It’s Nothing

Relentless would be the best word to describe how the 911 Turbo S accelerates on the Autobahn. This example of the Neunelfer has no problem hitting 332 kilometers per hour (206 miles per hour) on the world’s most famous highway network, but what did you expect from two variable-geometry turbos with e-adjustable wastegates and a boxer?
The most potent 911 in production for the 2021 model year develops 650 PS, which converts to 641 horsepower for the U.S. market. 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque and a specifically-calibrated PDK with eight forward ratios help the force-fed land missile hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the 991.2 variant.
Priced from $207,000 excluding destination charge for the fixed-head coupe and $219,800 for the cabriolet, the 992 Turbo S comes into its own if you specify the Lightweight Package with full bucket seats and rear-seat delete. Other notable options include the PASM sports suspension that sits 10 millimeters closer to the ground, the sports exhaust system, PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes, Power Steering Plus, as well as the Sport Chrono Package.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.2 seconds according to Car & Driver, the 911 Turbo S looks similar to the previous generation although it’s wider overall because of the 315/30 by 21-inch rear tires. A harmonious design in every respect, this fellow carves any corner like it’s no biggie thanks to one of the best AWD systems in the business.
The pneumatically extendable front spoiler and larger wing out back deliver 15 percent more downforce, and clever dampers provide huge advantages to the driving experience in terms of cornering stability and steering feel.
Moving forward, the Stuttgart-based automaker will electrify the 911 Turbo S for extra performance and better eco-friendly credentials. Based on the performance stats of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the go-faster model is going to make a few jaws drop despite a slight increase in curb weight.
