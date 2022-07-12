TechArt's Porsche 911 GTS Is Red With Anger – At Supercars for Being More Powerful

TechArt has just rolled out its latest customization program for the Porsche 992, which brings a few goodies to the 911 GTS. Enhancements comprise visual and technical upgrades, and a power boost.
Thanks to their performance upgrade, the 911 GTS is now 80 ps (79 hp / 59 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque more powerful than the standard one. The 560 ps (572 hp / 427 kW) and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) improve the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) by 0.3 seconds, to 3.1 seconds, and increase the top speed to 320 kph (199 mph).
According to the tuner, the power boost is only available in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes. Elsewhere, the sports car from the Zuffenhausen brand behaves like stock. Central locking wheels contribute to the new stance. They measure 9x20 and 11.5x21 inches at the front and rear, respectively, and customers who’d rather have the five-lug derivative can order the Daytona II or Formula V sets.
Coilover springs lower the ride height between 15 and 40 mm (0.6-1.6 in) and can be fitted to cars with or without the nose lift system, and with or without the sports suspension. Professional installation is included, as well as a suspension setup and the calibration of the camera and sensors. TechArt also has a nose lift system on its shelves, which can lift the front end of the car by around 40 mm (1.6 in) at the push of a button.
Visually, the tuned 911 GTS gets an aerokit, consisting of the front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser add-on, and various splitters. There is also a new front lid that weighs less than the standard one and two rear spoiler options. For the interior, they have a variety of parts available, from the new sports steering wheel and roll bar designed according to the current FIA regulations to the six-point racing harnesses and the usual Alcantara, leather, fabric, carbon fiber, decorative stitching, and so on.
