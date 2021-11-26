TechArt Porsche 911 Targa 4 Ready to Hunt Down Bad Guys Using Custom Police Livery

Under the “Tune It! Safe!” initiative, German aftermarket specialist TechArt has worked its magic on a brand-new Porsche 911 Targa 4 model, just in time for it to be on display at the 2021 Essen Motor Show, which starts today, November 26, and runs until December 5.
Visually, it all starts with the police livery as far as this vehicle is concerned, followed by the TechArt Aerokit, which consists of a custom front spoiler, airframes, side skirts, a multi-part rear diffuser, aerowings and a rear spoiler. The car was also fitted with three dimensional TechArt rear lettering, as well as police lights on top and custom emergency lights on the hood (frunk).
The custom 911 is also wearing the tuner’s Formula V multi-spoke wheels, which feature a turbine-like appearance with two spokes in contrasting color. Meanwhile, the sports springs are there to bring this convertible-ish Porsche closer to the road by 40 mm (1.57 inches). In turn, this improves the vehicle’s sporty driving characteristics.
Inside, you’ll find a custom sports steering wheel featuring a center marker in contrasting color, while the sides, armrests, center console and various parts of the leather seats come with a perforated checkered flag design.
As for performance, there’s no indication that anything was done to the car’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six unit. We assume it still produces 380 hp (385 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, resulting in a 4.2-second 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time, which you can drop to 4 seconds flat if you also opt for the Sport Chrono Package. Top speed meanwhile is 179 mph (288 kph).
In the U.S. you can nab a 2022 Porsche 911 (992) Targa 4 from $122,650, only, you know, the civilian version – not something that’s been prepped for law enforcement, at least visually.
