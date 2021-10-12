5 TechArt Will Sell You This Modded Porsche 911 Cabrio for a Mere €194,000

2 TechArt Tunes the Porsche Taycan, Calls It an e-Athlete

1 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Gets Red Lipstick, Insane Amount of Power From TechArt

More on this:

One-of-a-Kind Porsche 911 Turbo S Is a Tribute to Kobe Bryant

TechArt revealed they have been working with TOYZ AutoArt to create a one-of-a-kind model as an homage to Kobe Bryant, based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. 6 photos



Now



There’s little information on the changes at this point, but the Instagram post notes that more information will be coming on the supercar. Generally, TechArt enhances both the aesthetics and the specifications of cars, including the sound system.



The stock version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S brings a newly developed, twin-turbocharged 3.75-liter flat-six engine which is paired up to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and delivers 641 hp (650 ps), and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The power unit takes the car to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.7 seconds.



A few days ago, NBA's YouTube channel posted a commercial with all the NBA’s greatest stars (and one missing Michael Jordan). Actor Michael B. Jordan takes us on a bus tour. The almost 3-minute video also includes a tribute to Kobe. Pheonix Sun's Devin Booker shows up in his 1958 Chevrolet Impala and stops by Bryant’s mural. He takes a moment to honor the late player, giving us all the chills.



There’s no price available for this one-of-a-kind model yet, but whoever gets a chance to own it will take home one of the biggest homage paid to Kobe Bryant.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by TECHART (@techart_germany)



It’s been over a year and a half since Kobe Bryant died in a terrible helicopter crash, but the world is far from forgetting him. In fact, fans from around the globe continue to show that his legacy is still untouched.Now TechArt introduced an homage car to Bryant. Based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S, the result is far from being stock. Covered with purple paint, the TechArt Turbo received a livery inspired by Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers jersey. The handcrafted steering wheel also got a makeover, sporting the iconic purple and yellow combination. The license plate reads: “Los Angeles Lakers, 4MAMBA,” a tribute to the nickname Bryant gave himself.There’s little information on the changes at this point, but the Instagram post notes that more information will be coming on the supercar. Generally, TechArt enhances both the aesthetics and the specifications of cars, including the sound system.The stock version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S brings a newly developed, twin-turbocharged 3.75-liter flat-six engine which is paired up to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and delivers 641 hp (650 ps), and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The power unit takes the car to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.7 seconds.A few days ago, NBA's YouTube channel posted a commercial with all the NBA’s greatest stars (and one missing Michael Jordan). Actor Michael B. Jordan takes us on a bus tour. The almost 3-minute video also includes a tribute to Kobe. Pheonix Sun's Devin Booker shows up in his 1958 Chevrolet Impala and stops by Bryant’s mural. He takes a moment to honor the late player, giving us all the chills.There’s no price available for this one-of-a-kind model yet, but whoever gets a chance to own it will take home one of the biggest homage paid to Kobe Bryant.