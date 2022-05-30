Porsche 911 GTS Sings the Song of Its People, Goes All Out on the Highway

Porsche's 911 of the 922 generation received its GTS version in Autumn 2021. This variant was introduced a many years since the last GTS 911 was offered, and it was later revealed that plans to launch this model were initially set for 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. We digress.
The GTS version of the 992 Porsche 911 involves headlights with darkened areas, black elements on the splitter, rocker panels, and front side scoops, as well as a set of rock-protection elements finished in black that is positioned right in front of the rear wheels, but the wheel arch is left as is.
The 992 generation Porsche 911 GTS was offered in all three body versions of the model, so it could have been a Targa, a coupé, or a convertible. When compared to the 911 Carrera S, which was its starting point, its output has been increased by 30 horsepower.
The 2.981-cubic-centimeter flat-six motor pumps out 480 horsepower at 6,500 rpm, while peak torque is a strong, 570 Nm (420 lb.-ft.), kick between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. According to the manufacturer, the power is enough for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is 309 kph (192 mph).
The turbocharged flat-six motor has direct injection, and is only offered with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The PDK unit is incredibly fast when shifting gears, and Porshe seems to have masterfully calibrated each unit that we have encountered so far.
The vehicle never feels short on power, and the gearbox seems to know what you were thinking of doing, only to do it before you thought it was too late.
As you will observe in the video below, made by the Dutch folks at Auto Top, the 911 GTS stays true to its claimed specs when performance is concerned.
What the figures cannot tell you is the fact that the model sounds like a six-piece band from Heaven, and it can do so while revving up to 7,500 rpm. Put your headphones on, take a seat, and just listen to the song of its people.
